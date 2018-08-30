Gwyneth Paltrow Releases Goop Furniture Line

Gwyneth Paltrow Lounge Like Me ... Goop Furniture's Here!!!

Gwyneth Paltrow seems to know a quartz egg for your vagina just isn't for everyone -- so instead, she's Gooping up furniture, 'cause we all need an indoor swing chair, right?

Yeah, Gwyneth's caught a lot of crap over the years for her Goop lists -- plugging $250 Christian Louboutin shoes for babies and a $55 rose quartz vagina egg come to mind -- but now she's releasing a furniture line, and people mostly don't hate it.

Goop teamed with Crate & Barrel for the line of sofas, glassware, rugs, pillows and a lot of other stuff husbands will nod approvingly about when wives ask for their opinions.

The prices are reasonable too (thanks to C&B, we're guessing) -- the priciest item is a $1,999 pink sofa.

Of course, if you're not into furniture ... there's always that egg.