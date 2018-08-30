TMZ

Tyron Woodley Betting Advice I'm KO'ing Till In This Round ...

8/30/2018 5:03 PM PDT

Tyron Woodley's Betting Advice, I'm KO'ing Till In This Round ...

EXCLUSIVE

Tyron Woodley says he's a man of the people -- and wants to help his fans to make a little money ... so he's got some gambling advice for his upcoming fight against Darren Till

Woodley vs. Till is the main event at UFC 228 in Dallas on Sept. 8 -- and when we saw Tyron out in L.A. on Thursday, he gave our photog some tips on how to make a few bucks. 

Long story short ... Tyron says he's winning the fight -- but he's helping us narrow down the round. 

There's more ... the reigning welterweight champ also tells about the new rap single he's about to drop -- and which huge rapper he's hoping to get in the studio. 

