Gladys Knight I Have Pancreatic Cancer ... Just Like Aretha Did

Gladys Knight Reveals She's Battling Pancreatic Cancer

Breaking News

Another music legend, Gladys Knight, is revealing she's battling pancreatic cancer ... and Gladys says she and her friend Aretha Franklin discussed it the last time they spoke.

Gladys was attending Aretha's funeral in Detroit Friday when she told WDIV about their final conversation. Gladys says they happened to be staying in the same hotel, and when they sat down to chat, she says ... "At that time we shared the fact that we had the same disease."

Aretha died 2 weeks ago from pancreatic cancer.

Gladys, who looked great at the funeral, is 74 years old. She did not say how far a long her cancer is.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer performed at Aretha's memorial concert Thursday night.

Rolling Stone magazine included Gladys in its list of 100 greatest singers ... with good reason.