Tyga Takes Credit For Kylie Jenner's Success

Kylie Jenner is almost a billionaire and world famous largely because of Tyga ... so says Tyga.

Kylie's ex appeared on Nicki Minaj's Beats 1 show on Queen Radio, and took lots of credit for Kylie's success. He said, "When I stepped in ... it was like, you can do this, you should do this, you should start doing your hair like this."

And then the kicker ... Tyga said, "You need Black people to f*** with you 'cause you need culture. If you ain't got black people behind you, you ain't got nothin'. Ain't nobody gonna listen. You can't influence nobody. So, I had a lot to do with all that."

Nicki bristled when she heard Tyga grab credit, and essentially said it's a sexist view where men jack credit from successful women.

Remember Nicki went after Kylie after her album dropped, blaming her for propelling Travis Scott's album sales above hers, but then walked it back and said she f***s with Kylie.