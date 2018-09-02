Asia Argento Episodes on Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' Pulled by CNN

Asia Argento CNN Pulls Her Episodes On Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown'

Episodes featuring Asia Argento in any form have been yanked from the late Anthony Bourdain's hit TV show "Parts Uknown" following accusations of sexual misconduct.

CNN confirmed this weekend that it had removed 3 'Parts Unknown' episodes from its streaming service CNN Go as a direct result of allegations former child actor Jimmy Bennett made against Bourdain's girlfriend last month -- namely, that she'd sexually assaulted him.

A rep for the news network told Buzzfeed ... "In light of the recent news reports about Asia Argento, CNN will discontinue airing past episodes of Parts Unknown that included her, until further notice." The episodes include one from Season 8 called "Rome," another from Season 10 called "Southern Italy: The Heel of the Boot," and a final one from Season 11 called "Hong Kong."

Asia appeared in the two former episodes and directed the latter. A fourth episode that took place in Buenos Aires was also removed, but for unspecified reasons. Bourdain and Asia reportedly met while filming the Rome episode, which aired in 2016.

As we've reported ... Asia was accused of sexually assaulting a then 17-year-old Bennett, and reportedly paid him a settlement of $380k. She denied ever having sex with him, but photos and texts obtained by TMZ appear to prove otherwise.

Rose McGowan recently wrote an open letter, calling on Asia to be better than Harvey Weinstein ... while seemingly distancing herself from the Italian actress.