Shots Fired at Del Mar Fairgrounds Where Ice Cube was Set to Perform

Ice Cube Shots Fired Before Concert at Del Mar Fairgrounds: Report

A shooting reportedly occurred Sunday in Del Mar, CA during the final lap of a horse race ... and shortly before Ice Cube was set to take the stage there.

According to local reports, police were called to the Del Mar Fairgrounds where shots rang out and caused a panic. The initial shots appeared to go off near the venue's racetrack, where TVG announcers covering a race screamed out "gunfire" live on air.

Crazy audio from TVG of possible gunfire at @DelMarRacing. @10News is en route for coverage. Scary. pic.twitter.com/edz17sstzq — Ben Higgins (@BenHigginsSD) September 3, 2018

The shooting reportedly went down before Cube ever took the stage, and according to CBS8 ... it was an officer-involved shooting. Citing witnesses, the outlet reports that a man who was waiting to get inside for the concert pulled out a gun and fired 3 rounds into the air. He was subdued by nearby officers with a taser at first ... but was then reportedly shot when that didn't stop him. CBS8 says witnesses believed the man to be dead.

We've got calls in to local authorities to confirm the news.

The situation has been contained. The concert is moving forward as planned. — Del Mar Racetrack (@DelMarRacing) September 3, 2018

Del Mar Racetrack says the situation is contained, and Cube's show is moving forward as scheduled.

Story developing ...