Dennis Rodman Calls Australian Fan Wearing His Lakers Jersey in Hawaii

Dennis Rodman's giving away signed Chicago Bulls jerseys ... just ask this Australian fan who's getting two of 'em after he was spotted wearing The Worm's Lakers jersey while on vacay.

Here's what happened ... Matt from Australia was out with his son in Hawaii over the weekend when Rodman's rep, Darren Prince, spotted him in the No. 73 Lakers jersey. Cool and kinda rare sighting, so Darren dials up Dennis to connect him with the fan.

Dennis tells him "this is the real Dennis Rodman" before Matt jokes about the Hawaiian weather that gets Dennis laughing off his ass. Check it out ... Matt gets quite the surprise when Dennis says he'll send along signed jerseys. Matt's all about it ... saying he'll add it to his Rodman collection. Really.

Matt says he's got Rodman's Pistons, Bulls, Lakers and even a Dallas Mavericks jersey where he had a short stint in 2000. The Hall of Famer then tells a funny story about his No. 70 jersey with the Mavs ... prompting Matt to call ex-NBA commish David Stern a d***. Watch.

Dennis is no stranger to making a stranger's day. Remember this?