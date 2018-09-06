Celebs React to Burt Reynolds' Death

Burt Reynolds inspired generations of Hollywood celebs, and almost every one of them -- whether they worked with him or not -- seems to be sharing his or her memories of the legendary actor.
These celeb tributes to Burt started flooding the Internet within minutes of the news he'd suffered a fatal heart attack Thursday morning in Florida.
My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in my peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/DXzIchYDjl— Reba (@reba) September 6, 2018
“Stroker Ace was born to race”— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 6, 2018
Much respect to you Burt Reynolds. RIP pic.twitter.com/w8FlIShmIR
RIP Burt Reynolds. Another one of my all time favorites growing up. Thanks for the memories. I met Burt a few times at his theatre in Jupiter. Such an engaging and funny guy plus a huge mentor to young actors in Jupiter. His Carson shows were hilarious. Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/ikUM9s5pdr— Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) September 6, 2018
Very sad to hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds. He was a great actor, a philanthropist and a pioneer of the cool mustache. Thank you, Burt. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/nuuFWMSnJg— Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) September 6, 2018
Sad to hear Burt Reynolds has died. Man.. I grew up watching Cannonball Run.. Smokey and the Bandit... Stroker Ace and so many others. He had a swagger and a charm that I really enjoyed. Boogie Nights is one of my fav films. #RIP— Dane Cook (@DaneCook) September 6, 2018
Burt Reynolds & Clint Eastwood were fired from GUNSMOKE & RAWHIDE at the same time. Burt was told he couldn't act and Clint his neck was too skinny. In the parking lot, Burt said to Clint, "I dunno what you're gonna do, but I'm gonna take acting lessons." #RIPBurtReynolds— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 6, 2018
RIP Burt Reynolds. Seems his whole career was tongue in cheek. Always warm and funny.— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) September 6, 2018
Rest in peace to a legend and a friend. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/HnmCCTv1d1— Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) September 6, 2018
Ah this is a tough loss. Lots of childhood memories. And then boogie nights ! Very sad #rip
Sad to hear #BurtReynolds passed away today. I was lucky enough to spend a couple days filming the Miller light “Man Law” campaign about 12 years ago. His stories were epic, and he was as cool as they come. He was one of my favorite actors growing up and doing that campaign with him was a surreal moment for me. Sad to hear another legend has passed.