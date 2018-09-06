Burt Reynolds Celebs React to Icon's Death

Celebs React to Burt Reynolds' Death

Burt Reynolds inspired generations of Hollywood celebs, and almost every one of them -- whether they worked with him or not -- seems to be sharing his or her memories of the legendary actor.

These celeb tributes to Burt started flooding the Internet within minutes of the news he'd suffered a fatal heart attack Thursday morning in Florida.

My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in my peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/DXzIchYDjl — Reba (@reba) September 6, 2018

“Stroker Ace was born to race”

Much respect to you Burt Reynolds. RIP pic.twitter.com/w8FlIShmIR — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 6, 2018

RIP Burt Reynolds. Another one of my all time favorites growing up. Thanks for the memories. I met Burt a few times at his theatre in Jupiter. Such an engaging and funny guy plus a huge mentor to young actors in Jupiter. His Carson shows were hilarious. Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/ikUM9s5pdr — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) September 6, 2018

Very sad to hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds. He was a great actor, a philanthropist and a pioneer of the cool mustache. Thank you, Burt. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/nuuFWMSnJg — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) September 6, 2018

Sad to hear Burt Reynolds has died. Man.. I grew up watching Cannonball Run.. Smokey and the Bandit... Stroker Ace and so many others. He had a swagger and a charm that I really enjoyed. Boogie Nights is one of my fav films. #RIP — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds & Clint Eastwood were fired from GUNSMOKE & RAWHIDE at the same time. Burt was told he couldn't act and Clint his neck was too skinny. In the parking lot, Burt said to Clint, "I dunno what you're gonna do, but I'm gonna take acting lessons." #RIPBurtReynolds — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 6, 2018

RIP Burt Reynolds. Seems his whole career was tongue in cheek. Always warm and funny. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) September 6, 2018

Rest in peace to a legend and a friend. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/HnmCCTv1d1 — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) September 6, 2018

View this post on Instagram 💔 A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Sep 6, 2018 at 12:04pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Rest In Peace, Burt 💘 A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on Sep 6, 2018 at 12:13pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A legend. A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Sep 6, 2018 at 12:27pm PDT