Burt Reynolds Celebs React to Icon's Death

9/6/2018 12:57 PM PDT

Celebs React to Burt Reynolds' Death

Burt Reynolds inspired generations of Hollywood celebs, and almost every one of them -- whether they worked with him or not -- seems to be sharing his or her memories of the legendary actor.

These celeb tributes to Burt started flooding the Internet within minutes of the news he'd suffered a fatal heart attack Thursday morning in Florida.

💔

Rest In Peace, Burt 💘

Ah this is a tough loss. Lots of childhood memories. And then boogie nights ! Very sad #rip

Thanks, Bandit. This legend was my world growing up in the 70s. Man, that laugh... #burtreynolds #smokeysndthebandit

A legend.

RIP Burt @misty_brooke

