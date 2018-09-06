'The Greatest Showman' Star Fighting for His Life ... Set To Undergo High-Risk Surgery

'The Greatest Showman' Star Sam Humphrey Fighting for His Life with Risky Surgery

Breaking News

"The Greatest Showman" star Sam Humphrey -- who played Tom Thumb in the film -- is fighting for his life and is set to undergo an extremely risky surgery ... TMZ has learned.

Sources tell us Humphrey has been hospitalized for several weeks in Los Angeles due to complications with Crohn's disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease. We're told Humphrey's Crohn's is made worse by his skeletal dysplasia.

"The Greatest Showman" was the 24-year-old's big break, but he's also appeared in "Neighbours" and several theater productions.

'Showman' -- which also starred Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya -- was nominated for an Oscar for Best Song for "This Is Me" ... and picked up a Golden Globe win for the same category.

A statement from Sam's family says, "He is currently under the care of some of the best doctors in the world at Cedars Sinai and is undergoing high-risk corrective surgery."