Olivia Culpo's Barely-There Latex Look is Definitely An Eye Popper

Olivia Culpo Wrapped in Latex from Head to Toe!!

Go ahead and hand Olivia Culpo another Miss Universe title -- there's no need for the whole pageant when she's posing like this ... in latex!

The former Miss Universe absolutely slays in the October issue of Modeliste Magazine. Culpo threw on several outfits and, fair warning ... you'll be hard-pressed to pick a favorite 'cause they're all fire. For starters, the 26-year-old graced the cover with a high-leg, low-cut silver bodysuit. It gets better.

Olivia also threw on some cutout latex pants, paired with a black latex bodysuit. She completed the look with a pink latex hat. Check out the pics ... the 5-foot-7 smokeshow then ditched the pants and opted for a biker jacket with stilettos and shades. Fuego.

As for the lucky punk behind the lens soaking up the flawless beauty -- that's Mike Rosenthal, and Marni Senofonte deserves an ovation too for styling Olivia.