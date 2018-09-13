Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick In Rap Dance Party at Nursing Home!

Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick Rap Dance Party ... At Nursing Home!

This is the best video you'll see all day ... Cincinnati Bengals star Dre Kirkpatrick and an old lady straight-up GETTIN' IT on the dance floor -- rockin' out to some old school rap!!

The players hosted a tailgate party at a local nursing home before playing the Ravens on Thursday Night Football ... and we never thought we'd type this sentence, but -- the nursing home was LIT.

Bengals CB Dre Kirkpatrick hosted a tailgate party at a nursing home before tonight's game. This lady stole the show when Snoop Dogg came on... @WLWT @DreKirkSWAG pic.twitter.com/LSPSs3D4P5 — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) September 13, 2018

The incredibly cute moment was captured by WLWT reporter Brandon Saho ... which shows the old lady vibin' to a mashup of Dr. Dre's "The Next Episode" and Warren G's "Regulate" featuring Nate Dogg (RIP).

Doesn't matter who wins the game tonight. Granny's the MVP.