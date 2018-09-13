Bengals' Dre Kirkpatrick In Rap Dance Party at Nursing Home!

This is the best video you'll see all day ... Cincinnati Bengals star Dre Kirkpatrick and an old lady straight-up GETTIN' IT on the dance floor -- rockin' out to some old school rap!!
The players hosted a tailgate party at a local nursing home before playing the Ravens on Thursday Night Football ... and we never thought we'd type this sentence, but -- the nursing home was LIT.
Bengals CB Dre Kirkpatrick hosted a tailgate party at a nursing home before tonight's game. This lady stole the show when Snoop Dogg came on... @WLWT @DreKirkSWAG pic.twitter.com/LSPSs3D4P5— Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) September 13, 2018
The incredibly cute moment was captured by WLWT reporter Brandon Saho ... which shows the old lady vibin' to a mashup of Dr. Dre's "The Next Episode" and Warren G's "Regulate" featuring Nate Dogg (RIP).
Doesn't matter who wins the game tonight. Granny's the MVP.