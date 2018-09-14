Rihanna Shines Bright Among Stars at Her NYFW Diamond Ball Bash

Rihanna Bright Like a Diamond for NYFW

Rihanna is a shooting star in the fashion world, and her NYFW shindig proved she is the straw that stirs the drink.

RiRi threw her 4th annual Diamond Ball bash Thursday night at Cipriani Wall Street and TONS of celebs came out in droves. It's a special event for her -- it's benefiting her Clara Lionel Foundation, which helps impoverished communities around the world.

Her famous friends showed her plenty of love -- Meek Mill, Gucci Mane, Gayle King, Trevor Noah, Paris Hilton, La La Anthony, Tiffany Haddish, Issa Rae, Odell Beckham Jr., James Harden, A$AP Rocky and on and on ...

Childish Gambino performed ... slipping outta his shirt for "This is America."

