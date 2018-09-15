Josh Gordon Cut by Cleveland Browns After Rocky 6 Years

Josh Gordon Released by Cleveland Browns

Josh Gordon's very strange 6 years with the Cleveland Browns have gone up in smoke ... the team just decided to release him.

Browns GM John Dorsey just issued a statement, saying ... "This afternoon we informed Josh Gordon and his representatives that we are going to release him on Monday."

Dorsey added ... "For the past six years the Browns have fully supported and invested in Josh, both personally and professionally and wanted the best for him, but unfortunately we've reached a point where we feel it's best to part ways and move forward. We wish Josh well."

Earlier Saturday, Cleveland ruled Gordon out for Sunday's game against the Saints with a hamstring injury. Josh played week 1 in the tie game against the Steelers, making a single catch for a TD.

It's interesting -- Gordon missed the start of Browns camp as he continued to receive treatment for issues that kept him out of the NFL entirely in 2015 and 2016, but he returned before preseason ended and was expected to be one of their top receivers.

It's unclear if there were any recent incidents that led to the Browns decision to release Gordon.

