2018 Emmy Awards Behind the Scenes Was All Hugs, Kisses and Proposals

The 2018 Emmys have come and gone, but they didn't leave without some great shots of celebs backstage embracing each other in what turned into a big lovefest.

Some of the stars who were extra affectionate Monday night ... Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, Tiffany Haddish and Issa Rae, Henry Winkler and Bill Hader, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel and James Corden ... and lots of other pairs and groups who shared in the TV magic.

The biggest story of the night, though, probably belongs to Oscars director Glenn Weiss and his now-fiancee, Jan ... whom he proposed to while accepting his award.

