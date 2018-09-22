Khloe and Tristan Don't Believe False Rumors We're Solid

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Hold Hands after Bogus Cheating Rumors

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson showed solidarity Friday night by clasping hands at a birthday party.

Khloe and Tristan showed up with Kourtney for the 21st birthday bash of Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

There were stories out this week about Tristan hanging out without Khloe at a Hollywood nightclub until the wee hours of the morning. There were some reports he was hangin' with a couple of pretty brunettes, but our sources say there was barely any interaction.

That said, Khloe and Tristan showed a united form at the party.