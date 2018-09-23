Arnold Schwarzenegger Orchestrates Patrick's 25th Birthday At Oktoberfest!!!

Arnold Schwarzenegger Celebrates Patrick's 25th Birthday at Oktoberfest

Arnold and Patrick Schwarzenegger went back to their roots Saturday to celebrate Patrick's 25th birthday in Munich, Germany.

The famous duo decided to mark the occasion at Oktoberfest. It was a long trip for Patrick, but not so much for Arnold. The former Governator has been in nearby Budapest, shooting the yet-untitled Terminator 6.

They went all out ... wearing standard Oktoberfest issue.

Arnold's girlfriend, Heather Milligan, was also on hand and appropriately dressed. Lest there be any doubt, it's pretty clear Arnold has fully recovered from his recent heart surgery.

Arnold tweeted:

It was absolutely fantastic to celebrate your birthday at Oktoberfest, @PSchwarzenegger. Great work conducting the band. pic.twitter.com/y0vc6c35SY — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 22, 2018

Patrick's most recent acting gig was his leading role in "Midnight Sun" with Bella Thorne.