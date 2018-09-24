Beyonce & Jay-Z Everyone Who's Anyone Hits Up Concert

Beyonce & Jay-Z's Concert Draws Huge Celeb Turnout

If there's one live performance certain to bring out a big-name crowd, it's Beyonce and Jay-Z ... and you gotta see which celebs were celebrating their Sunday at the power couple's Rose Bowl concert.

Oprah was a standout, putting up the Roc-A-Fella sign as she felt the moment.

The Kardashian clan was out in full force for the On The Run II show at the Rose Bowl ... rolling deep with Travis Scott and Larsa Pippen. Jesse Williams, Kevin O'Leary, Fat Joe, Big Sean, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis ... should we keep going?

Music legends? You know it! How about Smokey Robinson, Mariah Carey and one of the biggest record producers ever? Plus, tons of rappers who were no doubt influenced by Hov.

The Rose Bowl was packed to the gills with 60,000 fans.