Shohei Ohtani Serenades Angels Teammates With Japanese 'Despacito'

Shohei Ohtani can pitch ... he can hit ... AND HE CAN SAAAANGG!!!

Here's the Japanese Babe Ruth proving there really isn't anything he can't do ... serenading his Los Angeles Angels teammates on a team bus with a Japanese rendition of "Despacito."

OK ... it's not quite Justin Beiber or Luis Fonsi -- but the 24-year-old pitcher does have some tone ... and his teammates loved it!!

"Best thing he did all year!" one player yells after Shohei wraps up.

The impromptu concert appears to be part of a season-ending hazing for L.A. rookies -- and yeah, dudes that throw 100 MPH AND hit bombs still gotta participate.

By the way ... Shohei's expected to be sidelined from pitching until 2020 because of an elbow injury -- soooo, more time for singing lessons???

Meantime, here's the full Japanese version of the song. Enjoy!