Tommy Lasorda Reveals the Secret to Living a Long Life

Tommy Lasorda I'm 91 Years Old Here's My Secret!!

EXCLUSIVE

Tommy Lasorda just turned 91 years young this weekend ... and now he's letting TMZ Sports in on his secret to living to almost a century old!!

We spoke with the Dodgers legend while he was out celebrating the big 9-1 at Rao's in Hollywood on Saturday ... and asked him the key to out-living the average American by 13 years.

FYI -- the U.S. life expectancy is 78. AKA, not great compared to other developed countries.

Lasorda spills the beans on how he beat the odds ... and also reveals what he wished for when he blew out the birthday candles (which also means it's not gonna come true, but HBD anyway, Tommy!)