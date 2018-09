Becca Moody in 'Californication' 'Memba Her?!

Becca Moody in 'Californication' 'Memba Her?!

Madeleine Martin is best known for playing the edgy teen daughter Becca Moody -- opposite her onscreen parents, David Duchovny and Natascha McElhone -- on the Showtime drama "Californication." Guess what she looks like now!