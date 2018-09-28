Kim Kardashian West Money Moves ... Dollar, Dollar Bills Y'all

Kim Kardashian West Wearing Outfit Covered In Money Prints

Kim Kardashian West﻿ is feeling like a million bucks ... or a few hundred at least ... 'cause she hit a swanky party wearing an ensemble covered in prints of cold, hard cash!

We got Kim going into Delilah for an Anastasia Beverly Hills party ... and we gotta say, George Washington never looked this good!

Kim apparently gets her clothes from the dollar store ... but not the one you're thinking of ... this vintage Jeremy Scott trench coat and heeled boots with singles printed all over could probably pay off all your debt!

In Kim's world, money talks AND walks.