Kim Kardashian and Kanye Take Kids for Late Night Stroll on Eve of 'SNL' Appearance

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West hit the town in NYC on the eve of Kanye's 'SNL' performance.

Kim and Kanye were leaving the Electric Lady Studios Friday night, where Ye has been recording music. His new album drops Saturday, and he's already conceded he'll be #2, behind "Tha Carter V."

Kanye Tweeted Thursday, "we're releasing Yandhi Saturday Night, We know it will come in number 2 to my brother Lil Wayne and that's lovely, the universe needs Ye and Wayne music at the same time."

Kim took Saint for a late night stroll while she rocked the hottest of hot pink. North is being carried behind. We don't know if the woman holding the kid is a friend or a nanny.

Kanye will appear on the season debut of 'SNL' tonight.