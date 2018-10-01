Louis C.K. Gets Huge Applause During Return to Comedy Cellar

Louis C.K. Comedy Cellar Crowd Gives It Up ... ALL Claps, No Boos

Louis C.K. ruffled feathers with his last surprise set in NYC -- some audience members called his appearance an "ambush" -- but Sunday night the crowd showed him nothin' but love.

Louis was introduced at the famed Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village -- the same place he popped up in August -- and it must have felt like old times for him. The Hollywood Reporter says it got this audio of his intro ... which brought thunderous applause.

There's a lot of cheering and whistling here, and you eventually hear Louis thank everyone. 

As we reported ... reactions to Louis' return to stand-up has been mixed, with some embracing it ... and many others saying it's too soon just a year after his sex scandal.

The Cellar is also where Aziz Ansari recently chose to do one of his own comeback sets.