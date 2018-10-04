Jennifer Garner Get Me Divorced, Now!!!

Jennifer Garner Filed Docs to Make Divorce from Ben Affleck Final By Year's End

EXCLUSIVE

Jennifer Garner wants her never-ending divorce case over and done with ... so she's now filed legal docs to supercharge the process so she's a single woman by the end of the year ... TMZ has learned.

Garner is asking the judge in her divorce to have the case yanked from the court system and put in the hands of a private judge. The reason -- the courts often move at a glacial pace and Jen is out of patience. A private judge can accelerate the process and handle the final details quickly.

Our sources say Jen's goal is to have a final divorce decree by year's end. She filed for divorce in April of last year and the couple has been separated since June 2015.

We're told the major reason for the delay ... Ben's drinking. TMZ broke the story ... Jen did not want to set a custody agreement in stone until she knew Ben was sober, and he's been up and down for years, and that was the primary reason for the delay.

Now that Ben's out of rehab and sober again, we're told Jen thinks the time is right to formalize the divorce.