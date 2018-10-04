Lindsey Graham Says Liberals Will Jump Out of Buildings if Trump Wins Peace Prize

Lindsey Graham If Trump Wins Peace Prize Get Safety Nets for the Libs!!!

Lindsey Graham says President Trump might not be deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize just yet, but if he wins it anyway ... liberals are going to lose it.

We got the South Carolina Senator on Capitol Hill Thursday evening and asked about the Prez being a favorite for the honor ... Graham says he's done a lot to deserve it by fighting ISIS and taking on Iran, but needs a little more help from North Korea.

As for the libs, Sen. Graham thinks if 45 manages to nab the Nobel, they'll be so distraught they'll head for the nearest window ... and take the leap.

Lindsey also throws some shade at past Peace Prize winner Barack Obama ... and a little at George W. too.

The 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner will be announced in Oslo Friday. BTW ... Kim Jong-un is the top favorite. What a world.