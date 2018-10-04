Rick Ross Exonerated in 50 Cent's Lawsuit Over 'In Da Club'

Rick Ross Declares Victory Over 50 Cent!!! 'In Da Club' Suit Tossed

Rick Ross can rap all he wants over 50 Cent's "In Da Club" and Fiddy can't do a damn thing about it ... according to the federal judge who just dismissed the case.

50 sued Rick, way back in 2015, for using the music from 'Club' on the mixtape, "Renzel Remixes." The rappers already had plenty of beef -- remember, 50 had to fork over $7 mil for posting Rick's baby mama's sex tape.

So, you can see why 50 Cent would be pissed about da Boss using his 2003 hit track

However, Rick's attorney Leron Rogers says the judge in the case tossed the whole thing because, basically ... 50's got no dog in this fight.

The judge said Fiddy does not own the copyright or master recordings for the song. Those all belong to Shady/Aftermath Records, so it was dismissed without merit.

Score one for the remix ... and Rick.