President Trump Boards Air Force One with Toilet Paper Stuck to His Shoe

President Trump's got a serious White House conspiracy on his hands -- or, we should say his heel ... because someone let him out in public with freakin' toilet paper stuck to his shoe!

Ok, you can insert your own metaphor here -- but this s**t really happened Thursday night as the leader of the free world boarded Air Force One ... bound for his rally in Minnesota.

Sure, it's hysterical to watch ... over and over and over.

Still, we -- along with Trump, we're guessing -- gotta wonder how the hell anyone around him let this happen. It's almost like someone wants to make him look bad.