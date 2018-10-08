Rihanna, Yasiel Puig Busted Burglar Suspect Tied to Chief Keef Home Invasion

Rihanna, Yasiel Puig Burglar Also Connected to Chief Keef Home Invasion

EXCLUSIVE

The web of celeb burglaries just got a little more tangled -- one of the 4 people arrested for hitting Rihanna's crib had also been busted for a Chief Keef home invasion where shots were fired.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... 19-year-old Jshawne Daniels was nabbed by cops after hitting Keef's crib in the San Fernando Valley on Sept. 23. As we first reported, one round was fired before arresting 2 suspects, and a third got away.

We're told Daniels runs with the same crew that hit Yasiel Puig on Sept. 18. Days after the Keef incident, cops say different members of that same crew hit RiRi and Rams star Robert Woods.

We broke the story ... the 4 suspects taken into custody had a list of a dozen more stars they were targeting ... including LeBron James, Viola Davis and Matt Damon.