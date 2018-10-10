Cardinals' David Johnson Takes On (Fighter) Jets ... Pray For Me!!

Breaking News
Talk to me ... Cardinal????
Arizona superstar David Johnson did his best "Top Gun" impression Tuesday ... hitting up Luke Air Force Base to co-pilot an F-16 -- and the video is awesome!
Unclear exactly why he was there during game week ... but the 6'1", 224-pound RB stuffed himself into the back of a jet anyway ... and was DEFINITELY nervous as hell for it all.
"Pray for me," D.J. said before take off.
Don't worry AZ fans ... David met a better fate than Goose -- making it back to the ground just fine.
As for the dudes at the base ... they were jacked up about the experience, tweeting, "We had a blast hosting @DavidJohnson31 today and showing him how we train the world’s greatest fighter pilots!"
Beach volleyball training next??