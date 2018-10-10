Cardinals' David Johnson Takes On (Fighter) Jets ... Pray For Me!!

Arizona superstar David Johnson did his best "Top Gun" impression Tuesday ... hitting up Luke Air Force Base to co-pilot an F-16 -- and the video is awesome!

Unclear exactly why he was there during game week ... but the 6'1", 224-pound RB stuffed himself into the back of a jet anyway ... and was DEFINITELY nervous as hell for it all.

"Pray for me," D.J. said before take off.

Don't worry AZ fans ... David met a better fate than Goose -- making it back to the ground just fine.

As for the dudes at the base ... they were jacked up about the experience, tweeting, "We had a blast hosting @DavidJohnson31 today and showing him how we train the world’s greatest fighter pilots!"

Beach volleyball training next??