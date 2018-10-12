Ex-3 Doors Down Bassist Todd Harrell Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

Ex-3 Doors Down Bassist Gets 10 Years in Prison For Gun Charge

Todd Harrell -- the former bassist of the rock band 3 Doors Down -- is going to be locked up a while after a judge hit him with the maximum penalty for a firearm charge.

Harrell's reportedly been sentenced to 10 years in a Mississippi state prison for possession of a firearm by a felon. Jackson County Judge Robert Krebs handed down the sentence Thursday.

We broke the story ... Harrell was arrested at his home in Jackson County in June after a domestic violence incident with his wife. When officers arrived they saw guns and drugs in the house and got a search warrant for the residence, which ultimately led to his arrest.

Harrell's felon status was the result of his role in a deadly crash in Nashville in 2013. He was busted for another DUI in Miss. in February 2014.