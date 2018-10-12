'Modern Family' Star They're Gonna Kill Off Luke!!! That's My Fear, Anyway

'Modern Family' Star Nolan Gould Prepping for His Character's Death, Just in Case

Nolan Gould ﻿is looking over his shoulder on the set of "Modern Family" ... because he's got a sneaking suspicion his character, Luke, could be going six feet under!

We got Nolan at Matsuhisa in Bev Hills ... and he spills the beans on the significant character producers are killing off. Get ready for a plot twist, and keep in mind -- they've already shot the scene.

Check out the clip ... Nolan explains why he can't stop thinking about the grim reaper's upcoming trip to his TV show's set. Just in case, he's already thought about how to send off Luke in a blaze of glory.