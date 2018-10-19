Red Sox Celebrate World Series Berth With Boston Booze Party

Red Sox Boston Booze Party For ALCS Win ... 'You're Too Dry!!'

The Boston Red Sox had a locker room rager for the record books after clinching a World Series berth on Thursday ... dousing each other in beer and champagne ... and the video is insane!!

The BoSox just knocked the Houston Astros outta the playoffs with a 4-1 win to close out the ALCS last night ... and celebrated their Fall Classic with champagne showers of epic proportions.

Craig Kimbrel set the mood for the boys ... declaring, "You're too dry!!" before drenching his teammates with bubbly.

Seriously -- watch the video and tell us we're overreacting. This is wild and we wish we were a part of it.

Next up for the Sox -- either the Dodgers or Brewers, depending on who wins this weekend.

By the way, we spoke with "Seatbelt Psychic" star Thomas John BACK IN JULY -- and he predicted Red Sox vs. Dodgers in the World Series.

Now, he's ONE GAME AWAY FROM BEING RIGHT! PSYCHICS ARE REALLLLLLLLLL!!!!!!!!!!!