LeBron James Drops 'Shut Up & Dribble' Trailer, Envokes MLK

LeBron James has debuted the first trailer to his new series "Shut Up & Dribble" -- and it's pretty powerful stuff.

The NBA superstar teamed up with stars like Kendrick Lamar and Charles Barkley to explore the impact NBA players have when it comes to social activism.

The Showtime series -- which premieres Nov. 3rd -- is narrated by Jemele Hill ... who's been very outspoken when it comes to politics and other hot button issues.

Hill was so outspoken, she was suspended by ESPN for going after President Donald Trump and criticizing Jerry Jones.

James -- along with his SpringHill Entertainment producing partners Maverick Carter and Rich Paul -- felt Hill was the perfect fit for this project.

The trailer features a recording of Martin Luther King Jr's famous "What Is Your Life's Blueprint?" speech from 1967 ... featuring powerful lines like:

" Always feel that you count. Always feel that you have worth. And always feel that your life has ultimate significance."

And ... "In your life’s blueprint, you must have as a basic principle the determination to achieve excellence in your various fields of endeavor."

The name for the series, directed by Gotham Chopra, was inspired by Laura Ingram's diss to LeBron on Fox News ... when she told him to stay out of politics and "shut up and dribble."