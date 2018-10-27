Clooney's Casamigos Halloween Party Celebs Pack the Joint

George Clooney's Casamigos Halloween Party Packed with Celebrities

Tons of celebs hit up the annual Casamigos Halloween party Friday night ... and it did not disappoint.

The soiree was hosted by Casamigos founders George Clooney and Rande Gerber at the Bev Hills home of Mike Meldman ... a developer and tequila tycoon.

George was a no show, but there were plenty of stars, including Brandi Glanville, Cindy Crawford, Dave Grohl, Harry Styles, Paris Hilton, Diddy, Zoe Kravitz, Seth McFarlane, Nicky Hilton, French Montana and Ryan Seacrest.

The bash offered up some good grub ... Kobe cheeseburger sliders, truffle fries, chips and fresh guac and pizza. And of course ... Casamigos ice shots and Margaritas.

DJ Michelle Pesce spun tunes for the crowd, but a bunch of celebs packed into Meldman's sports room to watch the endless World Series game.