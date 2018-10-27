Jacksonville Jaguars Players Detained In London After Nightclub Altercation

Jacksonville Jaguars 4 Players Detained In London After Nightclub Altercation

Four Jacksonville Jaguars players were detained after an incident in a night club on Saturday -- hours before they play the Eagles -- over a dispute over a massive bar bill.

The players were hanging out at The London Reign nightclub -- which features burlesque and circus performers -- and reportedly ordered up a whole bunch of champagne and vodka

But when it came time to pay the check the players left the bar hangin' ... and they were confronted by security as they tried to leave.

According to local reports the standoff got intense ... and cops were called.

In the end, the players were detained ... but later released after they agreed to pay the bill.

Officials have not released the names of the players. We're working on it.

The Jags issued a statement to Ian Rapoport saying ... "We are aware that four of our players were detained over restitution of a bill. The matter is being resolved and the players are with the team. Any discipline will be handled internally.”

The Jaguars are scheduled to play the Eagles at Wembley Stadium tomorrow morning. It's unclear if the players involved will be active.