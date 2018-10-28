Scott Disick I'm Cool in the Bali Heat ... Vacationing with Kourtney

Scott Disick Goes on Bali Vacation with Kourtney Kardashian and Family

Scott Disick joined Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, his daughter Penelope, and North on a family trip to Bali.

Scott's chillin' on the yacht ... with no Kardashian in sight, but he don't care.

Kourtney was hanging with Penelope a lot ... but no Scott in sight.

Scott going on vacay with the Klan is a clear sign of peace ... despite the fact there is little interaction, at least in the photos.

North West was also on board ... who had lots of playtime with Penelope. Kim, Khloe, and True are also on the yacht ... and although we don't see it, we're going to bet the farm that cameras are recording the trip for "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

There's no sign of Kanye on the yacht.