Lip Reader Reveals What Kelly Rowland Said During Tense Moment with Cannes Security

Getty

Kelly Rowland went from 0 to 100 real quick at the Cannes Film Festival ... and a lip reader's now dishing on what exactly went down during her red carpet showdown with a security guard.

Jacqui Press has dissected the singer's fiery confrontation from Tuesday's "Marcello Mio" premiere -- and she says it all kicked off smoothly, with KR graciously telling the security guard, "It's OK," after she accidentally stepped on her dress. But then things took a drastic turn!

Jacqui spills to MailOnline that the security guard's response is still a bit fuzzy, but it was enough to irk Kelly 'cause she apparently fired back with a firm, "Don't talk to me like that."

Kelly Rowland arguing with security at Cannes
Shutterstock

From the clip, you can see the security guard trying to keep her cool as she continues ushering Kelly up the stairs. But Kelly keeps turning back, wagging her finger, and repeating, "Don't talk to me like that!"

Kelly Rowland Cannes 2
Getty

Adding more drama to the scene, a male security guard also intervenes, asking what all the commotion's about. But Kelly ain't backing down ... asserting one final time, "You still don't talk to me like that!"

Celebs At The 2024 Cannes Film Festival
Launch Gallery
Celebs At The 2024 Cannes Film Festival Launch Gallery
Getty

Internet sleuths online also came to the general consensus Kelly was telling the woman not to speak to her in the way she had -- but obviously, we still don't know what exactly was said to get her seeing red.

This is the second heated exchange Kelly's been involved in this year -- Remember, she sparked controversy in Feb after walking off the 'Today' show set over dressing room issues.

02/22/24
DODGING QUESTIONS
WGN-TV

Clearly Kelly doesn't have any issue sticking up for herself in tense situations ... so the main takeaway from all of this is -- don't talk to her like that!

