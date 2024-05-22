Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Britney Spears Talks Nerve Damage Trauma in IG Post, Wants to Forgive Parents

BRITNEY SPEARS TALKS NERVE DAMAGE TRAUMA IN IG POST ... Wants To Forgive Parents

britney spears jamie and lynn spears
SplashNews.com Composite

Britney Spears is back with another rambling IG post ... and this time she's talking about forgiving those she claims contributed to her health woes.

In particular, the troubled singer gets candid about the nerve damage on the right side of her body, which she says is so severe she can't think straight sometimes -- and that it's left her with loads of trauma.

Britney Spears sub i

She's spoken about the health issue before, so it's not anything new ... but she essentially says in her post Wednesday she's digging deep to forgive those she believes have caused her suffering.

The post is about making peace with everyone -- including her parents -- who she says wronged her throughout her life.

Britney Spears Through the Years
Launch Gallery
Britney Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

BS says she's not trying to play the victim ... she's just being honest about her ongoing trauma, and promises to let go of her anger as she wrapped up the post -- which she randomly began with a long-winded lowdown about her IG posting schedule.

BRTINEY'S BLOW-UP
TMZ.com

While Britney's striving to be a better person, some folks in her world are calling for her to be placed under a new conservatorship ... hot on the heels of her recent physical altercation with her BF at the Chateau Marmont, which left her with a swollen ankle.

5/20/24
GROWING CONCERNS
TMZ.com

Dr. Drew Pinsky weighed in ... telling us on "TMZ Live" it's almost impossible to force Britney to get medical help for her mental illness.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later