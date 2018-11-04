Diddy Skydives for His 49th Birthday Lands at Playboy Mansion

Diddy Skydives for 49th Birthday, Lands at Playboy Mansion

Diddy took a page straight out of Will Smith's birthday playbook to celebrate the big 4-9 ... jumping out of a plane that's more than 10,000 feet above ground.

The Bad Boy honcho went skydiving Sunday to celebrate his 49th birthday and, luckily, he made it down in one piece! Looks like he was well-prepared for the jump too -- Puff was bumpin' some old-school hip-hop as hype music before getting to the diving venue.

As for the landing ... it looks like dropped into the backyard of the Playboy Mansion. Earlier in the day, he'd expressed interest in landing there, and he later confirmed he did, in fact, get the okay. He posted a caption that read ... "I DID IT!!! Thank you to my neighbors at the Playboy Mansion for letting me use their house to land. NO FEAR!!!!"

Daredevil feats are kinda in right now. You'll recall ... Will bungee-jumped out of a helicopter into the Grand Canyon for his 50th birthday, and his wife, Jada, followed suit with her own nosedive.

Risking your life as you get older ... it's all the rage.