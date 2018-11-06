Hollywood Stars Voted Early Ahead of Tuesday's Midterm Elections

Midterm Elections 2018 Hollywood Gets Out the Vote Early

Tons of people are heading to the polls Tuesday to vote in the midterm elections, but much of Hollywood -- the whole nation, really -- has already weighed in, and they've got the stickers to prove it.

A bunch of A-listers rocked the vote before their local polling places even opened today. Some of the early birds include Jada Pinkett Smith, Nev Schulman, Ariel Winter, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Common, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Early voting is obviously becoming way more popular lately. In fact, it's increased so much ... there's already a 63% increase in voter turnout over the last midterm election. That's before anyone votes today!

Of course, it's too late now for those early options, but still -- get your butt to your local polling place and VOTE!!!