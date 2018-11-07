Nevada to Run Want Ad to Replace Dead Dennis Hof After Election Victory

Dennis Hof NV to Run Want Ad for Replacement After Posthumous Victory

Dennis Hof, unfortunately, won't be able to serve the people of Nevada -- 'cause he's dead and all -- so the Silver State's running good old-fashioned want ads to find a replacement ... TMZ has learned.

A Nye County spokesperson tells us officials there plan to advertise the vacancy on their site, and in local newspapers. Nye is one of 3 counties that make up Nevada's 36th district, which Dennis would've repped if he was alive. Lincoln and Clark counties are the others.

We're told potential candidates will have until the end of November to submit applications, and then members of the Board of County Commissioners in the 3 counties will get together and pick whomever they deem fit. There are some requirements, though.

The replacement for the late brothel owner -- who was posthumously elected Tuesday night -- must be Republican, and must live within the district.

While all 3 counties get a say in who ends up being picked, we're told Nye County will get slightly more votes because it has more residents. We're told board members will likely meet in the first week of December to make their official pick.

Dennis was found dead last month at his Love Ranch in Crystal, NV. He was 72.