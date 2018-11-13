Harlem Globetrotters Hit Insane Trick Shots With Patriots Cheerleaders

Harlem Globetrotters Insane Trick Shots ... With Pats Cheerleaders!

Forget Tom Brady ... the Harlem Globetrotters gave the New England Patriots cheerleaders something to REALLY get fired up about -- INSANE TRICK SHOTS!!!

Zeus McClurkin and Firefly Fisher hit up Gillette Stadium, and after kickin' it with Pats owner Robert Kraft ... they took to the field with cheerleaders and fired away at some baskets.

They shot it from the scoreboard ... the concourse ... the stands ... and even the nosebleeds -- and yup, bang, bang, bang on all of them.

No, Brady or Bill Belichick weren't in the house for the show ... but, don't worry, the Globetrotters made sure at least ONE goat was there!!

The cheerleaders and even the team's mascot loved it all. Eat your heart out, Julian Edelman.