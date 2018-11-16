Amanda Knox Gets Engaged to Boyfriend After Outta This World Proposal

Amanda Knox I'm Engaged!!! Watch My Alien Proposal

Amanda Knox must really be into sci-fi ... 'cause her proposal had a definite theme, and a ton of production from her BF-turned-fiancé. Spoiler alert: she said yes!

Amanda posted video Friday of Christopher Robinson pulling off a proposal that included special effects. It starts with Amanda and Christopher heading outside after hearing a meteor strike in the backyard. Yeah, dude even busted out sound effects.

You gotta see it ... smoke, lights, a fake crater and a so-called "data crystal" outlining their "coalescence." Space geeks think of everything.

It all built up to Christopher popping the big question, but you'll notice one big thing missing -- a ring. Chill, Amanda doesn't wear 'em.

The engagement comes 7 years after her murder conviction was overturned and she was released from an Italian prison. Amanda and Christopher have been dating since 2015.

Congrats!!

If you're into this sorta thing, ya might wanna watch the FULL production.