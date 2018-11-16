Beto O'Rourke Not Closing Door On 2020 Presidential Run

Beto O'Rourke Not Closing Door on 2020 Presidential Run

EXCLUSIVE

It sounds like Beto O'Rourke is noodling a run for The White House in 2020, because the Congressman is not shutting down rumors he may challenge Donald Trump for the Presidency.

We got Beto Friday strolling around Capitol Hill and asked him straight-up if he's planning to run for Prez in 2020 ... and the rocker-turned-politician left the door wide open.

Beto is fresh off losing to Sen. Ted Cruz in the midterm election, so he says he hasn't given 2020 a whole bunch of thought ... these days he seems to have daddy duties on the brain.

One thing's for sure ... Beto is glad CNN reporter Jim Acosta got his White House press credentials back, and he's taking a stand against Trump labeling the media as an enemy of the people.