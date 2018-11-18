Kevin Hart & Torrei Hart Hendrix's Fortnite-Themed Party ... For 11th Birthday

Kevin Hart and Ex-Wife, Torrei, Throw Son Fortnite-Themed Birthday Party

Exclusive Details

The Harts pulled out all the stops for their son's 11th birthday -- 'cause Kevin and his ex-wife, Torrei, threw the kid a SICK party that was worthy of pretty much all the Fortnite dances.

Hendrix Hart was treated to a full-blown Fortnite party Saturday to celebrate the big 1-1, which his folks aptly called "Hartnite Birthday Royale." They might as well have been in the digital fray themselves because Kevin's studio near L.A. got fully decked out to reflect the game.

We're told Torrei was behind a majority of the planning for the shindig, and that she used bDASHd Events to bring the place to life ... or "heals," if that's more your speed. Torrei's brand manager, KD McNair, tells us Kevin was super impressed with the set-up ... and the whole fam had a great time together -- including their daughter, Heaven, and his current wife, Eniko.

Kevin and Torrei are no strangers to epic birthday parties for their kids. They did a video game blowout a couple years back for Hendrix, and a "Black Panther"-themed bash last year for Heaven.

Repeat after us, kids ... THANK YOU, MOM AND DAD.