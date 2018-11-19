Charlotte Flair Celebratin' with Ric Flair ... After Smashin' Ronda

Charlotte Flair Celebrated with Ric Flair After Smashing Ronda Rousey

EXCLUSIVE

Think Charlotte Flair was excited after beating up Ronda Rousey at "Survivor Series"?!!

Check out this footage of the WWE superstar going crazy in the car with her dad, Ric Flair, in the moments after the match at Staples Center in L.A.

You can hear the "WOOOs" from excited fans as they took off to continue the celebration.

Yeah, Charlotte was technically disqualified and lost the match -- but she beat the dog snot out of Rousey, and even smashed her with a kendo stick in the center of the ring. At one point, she threw Ronda into a steel chair ... and even stomped her out. Good times!

Check out Ronda's face -- looks like she took some real damage ... but the former UFC champ ain't sitting around licking her wounds.

Ronda has vowed to be at "Raw" on Monday night -- saying, "No one can stop me." Should be fun.

Charlotte wasn't even originally scheduled to face Ronda at the event -- and only stepped in after "Smackdown" women's champ Becky Lynch suffered a broken face last week.