Father Henri in 'Chocolat' 'Memba Him?!

Hugh O'Conor is best known for playing the half-melted Catholic priest Father Henri -- opposite the hard and bitter village mayor Comte de Reynaud played by Alfred Molina -- in the flavorful 2000 film "Chocolat." Guess what he looks like now!