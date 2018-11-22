Pharrell, Kevin Hart and Other Celebs Lend Helping Thanksgiving Hand

Pharrell, Kevin Hart Here to Help the Needy ... On Thanksgiving

Pharrell, Kevin Hart and a bunch of other stars headed down to L.A.'s Skid Row Wednesday to put some smiles in the faces and food in the stomachs of people not nearly as fortunate as them.

Some of the other celebs who showed up to feed the homeless ... Minnie Driver, Williams, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Antonio Villaraigosa, Christina DeRosa, Donna D'Errico, Edwin Hodge, Emma Kenney, John Savage, Blanca Blanco, and Loni Love.

The Thanksgiving meal is an annual tradition on L.A.’s Skid Row. In addition to meals, the homeless get blankets, hygiene kits, socks and other items. More than 3,000 people are fed every year.

The meals were prepared by Chef Michael Voltaggio, a winner of Bravo’s “Top Chef."