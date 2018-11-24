Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Cause Controversy with Son's 'Cowboys & Indians Party'

Kevin Hart and Eniko Slammed for Son's Bday Party ... 'Cowboys & Indians' Ain't Cool

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko thought it was all good to throw their son, Kenzo﻿, a "Cowboys and Indians" party on Thanksgiving for his first birthday.

Many people disagree.

The Harts are getting slammed for going the culturally inappropriate and offensive route with their kid's bday bash theme, in which the attendees wore either cowboy gear or Native American-inspired clothing.

Eniko captioned a pic from the party ... "Zos cowboys & indians party was nothing but amazing! Thanks to everyone for coming.. we love you guys!"

But, many of Kevin and Eniko's followers don't find it amazing at all and are blasting the couple, calling the idea shameful and ignorant instead.

We will say this, though ... Kenzo looked pretty adorable in his cowboy costume.

Just last week, Kevin and his ex-wife Torrei threw their 11-year-old son Hendrix a Fortnite party ... without a whiff of controversy.

Maybe Kev will stick to video game themes from now on.