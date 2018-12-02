Beyonce Killed It at Global Citizen Festival Honoring Nelson Mandela

Beyonce Delivers Masterful Performance!!! at Event Honoring Nelson Mandela

Beyonce's brilliance continues sailing new heights ... it's the only way to describe her performance Sunday honoring the late Nelson Mandela.

The Queen brought the crowd to its feet and even triggered tears -- presumably of joy -- from thousands of fans who watched her perform at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

The event honored Mandela's 100 years since the South African president's birth. Jay-Z also headlined the event but no doubt the show belonged to his wife. You can see her jam out with Ed Sheeran ... and the crowd -- treated to the free concert -- ate it up.

Before the event, Bey wrote a letter dedicated to Nelson saying, in part, "Your kindness and gratitude for every experience, and your ability to forgive are lessons I have learned and will pass on to my three children. My entire family holds you in high regard."